Analysts Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Target Price at $64.25

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.45. 51,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,744. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.30. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

