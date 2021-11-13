Analysts Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Target Price at $27.00

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $64,101.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,212 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 399.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 250,693 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 469,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

