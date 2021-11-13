Analysts Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $21.85

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 42,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 326,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

