Analysts Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target at $22.33

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE SBSW traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,240. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,431.4% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 261,190 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $3,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 281.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 115,418 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

