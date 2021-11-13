Analyzing Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) & Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spectrum Global Solutions and Frontier Communications Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Parent 0 0 5 0 3.00

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $41.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.78%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.98 -$17.71 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 1.11 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Global Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -115.50% N/A -85.93% Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.