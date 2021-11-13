Analyzing NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NetObjects and Asana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A Asana 0 4 7 0 2.64

Asana has a consensus target price of $96.27, suggesting a potential downside of 32.04%. Given Asana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than NetObjects.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NetObjects shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Asana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetObjects and Asana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asana $227.00 million 114.76 -$211.71 million ($1.81) -78.27

NetObjects has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana.

Risk & Volatility

NetObjects has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asana has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NetObjects and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetObjects N/A N/A N/A Asana -89.91% -288.11% -28.47%

Summary

Asana beats NetObjects on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetObjects

NetObjects, Inc. engages in the provision software solutions and services. Its products include NetObjects Fusion 2015, NetObjects Mosaic, and Fusion Essentials. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Doylestown, PA.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

