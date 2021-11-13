Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) PT Lowered to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angion Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

