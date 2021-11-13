Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ANGN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 96,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,906. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angion Biomedica stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) by 2,792.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Angion Biomedica worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Angion Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

