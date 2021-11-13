Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.38

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and traded as low as $24.01. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 22,917 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

