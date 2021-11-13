Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 574,416 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

