Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 30th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:AIF opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

