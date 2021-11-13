Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 34,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,953. The company has a market cap of $385.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.92. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

