AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 30,700 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,700 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $3,163,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $2,122,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $2,841,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $1,965,825.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Vasily Shikin sold 26,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $2,171,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,206,645.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $856,321.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00.

APP stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.35. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.