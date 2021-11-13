AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $3,237,300.96 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $3,237,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, John Krystynak sold 33,333 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $3,201,634.65.

On Tuesday, October 19th, John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $17,254,800.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $9,395,773.20.

On Thursday, October 7th, John Krystynak sold 20,498 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,677,966.28.

On Friday, September 24th, John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,343,174.84.

On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46.

APP traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.36. 3,047,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,074. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

