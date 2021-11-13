Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APYX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

NASDAQ APYX opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.34 million, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.82. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,804 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 619.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 83,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.