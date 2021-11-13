Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 244,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,108. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $568.34 million, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APYX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

