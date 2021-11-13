Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $15.39. Apyx Medical shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $568.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92.

About Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.