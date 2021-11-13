AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,485 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Heartland Express worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 91,224 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 41,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLD stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

