AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,060 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $622.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

