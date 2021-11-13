AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Brooks Automation by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.