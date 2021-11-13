AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,182 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,676,000 after purchasing an additional 172,592 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,243,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,148,000 after purchasing an additional 243,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after buying an additional 218,793 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 214,661 shares of company stock worth $27,004,874. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.44 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

