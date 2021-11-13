AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $230.22 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $174.53 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.