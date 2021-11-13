AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

SITE opened at $248.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.82 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,413 shares of company stock worth $13,477,911. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.