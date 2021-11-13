ARC Resources’ (ARX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Cormark reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.85.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources stock opened at C$12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.68 and a 52-week high of C$13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 102.93%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.