ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.15.

Shares of ARCB opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 76.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after buying an additional 134,339 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after buying an additional 113,343 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

