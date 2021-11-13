ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
MT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.38.
Shares of MT stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after buying an additional 1,152,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
