ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of MT stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after buying an additional 1,152,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

