Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.91.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

ARNA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.98. 383,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,374. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -9.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,914.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

