Ares Commercial Real Estate’s (ACRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of ACRE stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 178,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,739. The firm has a market cap of $747.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

