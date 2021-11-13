ArGoApp Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 70,676,860.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80027692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00074337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00098393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,576.53 or 0.07202473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,447.57 or 0.99852719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

