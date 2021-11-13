Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Get Arkema alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.36.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.16. Arkema has a 52 week low of $105.01 and a 52 week high of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arkema (ARKAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.