Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.43

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.43 and traded as high as C$12.00. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.84, with a volume of 130,385 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX.UN. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.45.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.75.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.