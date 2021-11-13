Arweave Price Tops $69.44 (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and $81.77 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $69.44 or 0.00107259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

