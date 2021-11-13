Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

ABG stock opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.47. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.76 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.34 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

