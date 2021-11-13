ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,729.23 ($61.79).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,862 ($37.39) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,908.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,999.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,586.10). Insiders purchased 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629 in the last ninety days.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

