Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.35 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

