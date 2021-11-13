Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.35 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 7.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.