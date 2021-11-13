Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,009 ($26.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £15.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,897.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,103.93. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 34.30 ($0.45) dividend. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

