Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post $291.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.00 million and the lowest is $281.91 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $238.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

