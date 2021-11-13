AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given New £110 Price Target at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective upped by Barclays from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,801 ($114.99) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,794.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,443.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.34 billion and a PE ratio of 41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

