AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.525-$2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.40 EPS.

AZN traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. 14,151,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

