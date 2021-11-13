AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AstraZeneca also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.40 EPS.

AZN traded down $4.12 on Friday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,151,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,620. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

