AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.27. AstraZeneca also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.525-$2.700 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.
NASDAQ:AZN traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,151,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,620. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
