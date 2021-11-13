AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.27. AstraZeneca also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.525-$2.700 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,151,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,620. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

