AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a £105 ($137.18) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,801 ($114.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,794.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,443.10. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

