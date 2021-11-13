ATB Capital Increases Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$9.75

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

TOT opened at C$5.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.04 and a 1 year high of C$6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.44 million and a PE ratio of -19.61.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$84.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,683,500. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 191,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$731,072.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 191,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$731,072.08. Insiders purchased 865,550 shares of company stock worth $3,904,414 in the last 90 days.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.