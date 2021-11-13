Athene Holding Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.48 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Athene in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $14.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $85.13 on Thursday. Athene has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Athene by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 13.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,684 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

