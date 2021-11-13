ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Major Shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. Sells 600 Shares of Stock

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98.
ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.
About ATN International
ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.
Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.