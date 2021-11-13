ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Major Shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. Sells 600 Shares of Stock

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -56.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.