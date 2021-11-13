AtonRa Partners Acquires New Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. AtonRa Partners owned 0.05% of Nurix Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $15,155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 127.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NRIX opened at $34.06 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.