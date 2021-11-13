Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

BCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Atreca stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.56. 373,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,586. Atreca has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $206.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Atreca by 2,419.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 754.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

