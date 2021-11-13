AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.94 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.11.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.21. 104,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,802. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,307. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

