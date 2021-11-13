aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 354,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,288. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $147.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

