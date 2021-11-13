Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €73.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

NDA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($94.71) target price on Aurubis in a report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €76.44 ($89.93).

Shares of NDA opened at €77.94 ($91.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Aurubis has a one year low of €59.14 ($69.58) and a one year high of €87.74 ($103.22). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.54.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

